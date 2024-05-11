Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,718 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $150,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. 16,888,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,158,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

