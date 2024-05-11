Versor Investments LP Invests $5.60 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. United States Steel makes up about 1.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of X stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 1,104,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.