Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 31,368 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 4,122,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

