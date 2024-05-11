Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 552,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

V stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. 8,986,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

