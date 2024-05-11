Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 552,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. 8,986,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

