VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,394.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

