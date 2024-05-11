VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock worth $1,061,772,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

