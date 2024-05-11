Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IDE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,687. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
