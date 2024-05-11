Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
