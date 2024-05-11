Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.