Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock traded up $14.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.11. The company had a trading volume of 791,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

