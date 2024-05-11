Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.11. 791,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.