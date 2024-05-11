Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.
WAT stock traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.11. 791,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
