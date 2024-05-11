Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 383 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. 311,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

