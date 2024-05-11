Watershed Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

