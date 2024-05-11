Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $266,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $251.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

