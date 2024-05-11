Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $662,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 946,580 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

