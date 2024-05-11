Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $27.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,332.80. 1,629,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $617.99 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,309.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

