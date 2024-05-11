Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $13,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $17.96 on Friday, reaching $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.