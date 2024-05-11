Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.33

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $12.29. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 45,197 shares trading hands.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

