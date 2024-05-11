Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 525,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

