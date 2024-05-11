Wells Fargo & Company Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 25,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 144,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.4% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.