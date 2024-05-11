Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

