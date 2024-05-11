Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.06. 27,116,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.80 and its 200 day moving average is $414.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $322.94 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.