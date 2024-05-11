Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 13,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 7,917,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

