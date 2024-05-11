Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 58,170 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,170 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $59,428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6,024.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,290,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $27,593,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

WestRock stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,294. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,007,346. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

