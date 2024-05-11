Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,715. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
