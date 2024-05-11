Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $75,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.93. 428,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

