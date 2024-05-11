WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $19.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLG. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

NYSE:KLG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 1,382,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 1,876.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,232 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

