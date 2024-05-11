Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by Williams Trading to Buy

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

