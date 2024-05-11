Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $354.87 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00009609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $354.87 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,124,939 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 209,096,819.07724762 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 5.758773 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $404,980,282.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.