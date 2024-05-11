Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

