YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,564. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.