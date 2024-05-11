ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $509,125.93 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $509,125.93 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00037242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

