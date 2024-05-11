Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 353.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.5 %

Zscaler stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. 1,405,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

