14,050 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,921,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 232.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 726,231 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 922,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after buying an additional 81,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,462. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

