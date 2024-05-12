1,556 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,201,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

