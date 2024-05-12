2,172 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,715,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.44. 293,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,866. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

