4,351 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.