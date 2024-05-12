Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 953,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

