Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,279,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. 777,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

