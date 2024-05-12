Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,849,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

