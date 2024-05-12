Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 542,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

