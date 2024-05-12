aelf Hits One Day Volume of $11.56 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $389.23 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,982,478 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

