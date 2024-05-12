AGF Management Ltd. Sells 11,290 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.