Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $26.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,151,263,782 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

