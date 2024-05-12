Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.3 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

ALGM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

