Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $168,000 Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 5,874,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

