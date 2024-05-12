AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

NYSE:A traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 2,246,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

