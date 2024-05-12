AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 57,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

