Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5-$295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.13 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

