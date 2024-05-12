Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5-$295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.13 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.
Amplitude Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 895,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,167. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
